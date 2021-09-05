Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Mills by 30.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,875. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

