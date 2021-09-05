Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Takes $1.75 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,206,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,439,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,558,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,275,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,174,000.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGN remained flat at $$35.61 during trading on Friday. 1,466,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,524. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.27.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

