Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NINE opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.55. Nine Energy Service has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,258.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

