Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,900 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at $36,268,091.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $167.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

