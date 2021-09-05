Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $317.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.72. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

