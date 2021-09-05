Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.04 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,306 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.