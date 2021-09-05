Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.53 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $289.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.43.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.