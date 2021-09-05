Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

LH opened at $306.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.26. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $171.18 and a fifty-two week high of $309.28.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

