Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $153.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.39 and its 200 day moving average is $127.08.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

