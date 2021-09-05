Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,100 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of OGE Energy worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $85,052,000. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 89.8% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $24,509,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after buying an additional 548,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 117.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE OGE opened at $35.67 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $36.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.