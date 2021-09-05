Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 38,309 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,610 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 38,309 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $113.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

