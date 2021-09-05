Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities stock opened at $209.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 99.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

