Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,609 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $176,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,326,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after buying an additional 817,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,871,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Shares of DELL opened at $97.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.46. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

