Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.5% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 4.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.25. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

