Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of American Campus Communities worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,597,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

