Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,797,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,767.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,277,000 after acquiring an additional 521,625 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,586.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 377,525 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,972,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 290,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

