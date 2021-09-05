Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.60 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $602.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $453.76 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $629.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.21.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.27.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

