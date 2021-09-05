North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.65% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.51. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $7.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

