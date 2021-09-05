Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 49,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 91,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 277,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 69,910 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NWN opened at $51.00 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Several research firms have commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

