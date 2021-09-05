Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price was down 4.6% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $245.31 and last traded at $247.20. Approximately 27,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,452,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.99.

Specifically, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.97, for a total transaction of $1,239,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,888.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $629,383.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,064 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,046. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

