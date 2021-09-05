Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.37. Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 311,570 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.05 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh sold 150,000 shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$303,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,550 shares in the company, valued at C$239,553.99. Also, Director Quinton Todd Hennigh sold 26,000 shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$49,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,177,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,037,060. Insiders have sold 276,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,565 in the last 90 days.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

