Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.37. Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 311,570 shares changing hands.
Separately, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.05 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25.
About Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO)
Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
