NTV Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 26,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 34,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,105. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $79.38 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.