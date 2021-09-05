NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,566. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.26 and a 200 day moving average of $266.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

