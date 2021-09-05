NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,621. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.47 and a 200-day moving average of $240.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

