NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,700 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,484.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of UTF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,370. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.