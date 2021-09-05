NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 1.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,472,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.81. 85,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,706. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $148.59 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.39.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

