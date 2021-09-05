NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,958,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.30. 4,207,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.89. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

