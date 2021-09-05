NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,508,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.36. The company had a trading volume of 470,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.