Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTNX. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NTNX stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 46,651 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 46.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Nutanix by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Nutanix by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

