Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 1st

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE NCA opened at $10.63 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.76% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

