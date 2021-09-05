Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,676,000 after purchasing an additional 259,402 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

