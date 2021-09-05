Oddz One Day Trading Volume Reaches $400,319.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 48.6% higher against the dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $11.99 million and $400,319.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00064786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00154450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00189089 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.98 or 0.07760829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,246.67 or 1.00091933 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.40 or 0.00988836 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

