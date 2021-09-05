Odyssey Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.51 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00126300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.24 or 0.00820943 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00047569 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.