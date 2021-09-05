Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $26.66. 126,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,981. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.