OKB Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Billion (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $355.04 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $22.96 or 0.00045587 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00064179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00127053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.38 or 0.00838625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00047866 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

