Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $270.40 on Thursday. Okta has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.43.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,284,000 after acquiring an additional 126,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,908,000 after acquiring an additional 224,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

