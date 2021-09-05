Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights increased their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Okta stock opened at $270.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,841.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Okta by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at $247,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Okta by 52.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at $3,515,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,455,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

