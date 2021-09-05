Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $301.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $304.22. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several research firms have commented on ODFL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

