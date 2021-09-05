Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $17,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $71.75 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

