Only1 Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 61.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Only1 has a market capitalization of $27.00 million and $6.21 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Only1 has traded 84.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.81 or 0.00829738 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047736 BTC.

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

