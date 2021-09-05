Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $22.00. Ooma shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 3,745 shares.

The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $123,807.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Ooma by 77.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $524.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83.

Ooma Company Profile (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

