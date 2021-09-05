Open Platform Trading 17% Higher Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $36,174.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

