Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,752,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650,532 shares during the quarter. Quotient Technology comprises about 7.1% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $40,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,931,000 after acquiring an additional 698,488 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $31,626,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quotient Technology by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after purchasing an additional 124,164 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quotient Technology by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 514,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quotient Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

QUOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. 1,299,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,154. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $652.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on QUOT shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 714,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,966,440.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,216 shares of company stock valued at $293,016 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

