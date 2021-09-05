Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Invests $9.93 Million in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 245,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,000. RumbleON makes up about 1.7% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of RumbleON as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,300,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in RumbleON by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the first quarter worth about $920,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RumbleON by 26.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RumbleON by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

RMBL stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 104,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,500 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMBL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

