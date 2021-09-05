Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 671,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,380,000. Perion Network makes up approximately 2.5% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned about 1.98% of Perion Network as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. 323,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,443. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

