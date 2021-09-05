Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $166,000 Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 62,548 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,528,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Shares of CS opened at $10.57 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 151.02, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

