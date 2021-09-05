Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $234,000 in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLL. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 2,819.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $60.13 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.81 million, a PE ratio of -88.43 and a beta of 0.33.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.