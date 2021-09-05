Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,810 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of MBT opened at $9.33 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.