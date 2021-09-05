Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSWC. Raymond James increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. The company has a market cap of $613.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.61%.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

