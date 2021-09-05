Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,572 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 335.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 427.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

Avalara stock opened at $189.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.83. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 589,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.